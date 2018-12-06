Visualization the Medium, the Amorphous Blobby

A couple of famous directors were defending animated films as a medium rather than a genre of film meant for kids. I got to thinking about the parallels to visualization and how it’s not just a tool for analysis.

To access this issue of The Process, you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)

Membership

Gain instant access to step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.

Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process, which looks more closely at the tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they work in practice.

You can find what’s new for members in the sidebar. Or, see samples of everything you gain access to: