City road maps made into solvable mazes

Michelle Chandra uses street data as a base for solvable mazes:
I draw each maze map by hand using the real street data of cities. In keeping with the fun nature of my art, I choose iconic city landmarks for the start and end of each maze – landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, Coney Island, or the Santa Monica Pier. All my maze maps are tested with friends and family to make sure they are, well, challenging to solve!
Grab a screen print here. Each one comes with an extra sheet to solve for yourself.