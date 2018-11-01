Tree visualization to represent texting interactions

Shirley Wu used a tree metaphor to represent the interactions of five individuals with an SFMOMA texting service:

Last June, SFMOMA launched Send Me SFMOMA, a service where individuals could text a variety of requests – “send me love”, “send me hope”, “send me smiles” – and SFMOMA would respond with an artwork that best matched the request. They received over 5 million texts from hundreds of thousands of individuals over the course of a year.

And they’ve asked me to do something fun with that data.