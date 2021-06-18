To measure drought in the present day, we use data from sensors that constantly record environmental conditions, such as soil moisture, precipitation, and snow water content. But to measure drought thousands of years ago, researchers can use tree rings. Alvin Chang for The Guardian shows how the researchers line up old rings to gather historical data and then do that across a region.
Measuring centuries-old droughts through tree rings
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Multiple Causes of Death
There’s a 6 percent figure from the CDC that could be easily misinterpreted. Here’s what it means.
The Relationship Timeline Continues to Stretch
We know that people are marrying later in life, but that’s not the only shift. The whole relationship timeline is stretching.