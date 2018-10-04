This is Misleading, This is Not Really Misleading

There’s an internet joke — Godwin’s Law — that says if an internet discussion goes long enough, the probability that someone mentions Hitler approaches a probability of 1.

The visualization equivalent, which I hereby declare as Yau’s Law, is the following: If a discussion about a chart goes long enough, the probability that someone claims the chart is misleading approaches 1. It doesn’t matter how well-designed, how thorough, or how thoughtful the work is.

The truth is that all charts are misleading. In some sense.