Maps  /  , , ,

The Moon in 4k resolution

Apr 10, 2018

Based on data gathered by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA pieced together this high-resolution tour of the moon. At the two-minute mark they zoom in on a boulder in the middle of a 100-million-year-old crater, and it blew my mind.

Favorites

Divorce and Occupation

Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.

Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.