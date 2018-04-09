Datasets for teaching data science

Posted to Data Sources  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Rafael Irizarry introduces the dslabs package for real-life datasets to teach data science:

[I] try to avoid using widely used toy examples, such as the mtcars dataset, when I teach data science. However, my experience has been that finding examples that are both realistic, interesting, and appropriate for beginners is not easy. After a few years of teaching I have collected a few datasets that I think fit this criteria. To facilitate their use in introductory classes, I include them in the dslabs package.

