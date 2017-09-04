Most frequent how-tos we search for

Xaquín G.V., in collaboration with the Google News Lab, investigated what people around the world searched for how to do. Starting with items in the household that need fixing, the visual essays looks at more general topics and the seasonality of things. If anything, check out those animated GIFs.

