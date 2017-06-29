Misleading Medicaid funding with the baseline

Posted to Mistaken Data  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

The administration tweeted a chart that shows the Senate Republican health care bill increases Medicaid funding. The line moves up, so it must be true, right? Well, it depends on what you compare to. The original simply compares over time — against the past. Vox compared it against what spending would be under current law.

