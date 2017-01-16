Interview with Sesame Street’s Count von Count

Focusing on immigrant characters in television shows, The Guardian US’s data editor Mona Cholabi interviewed Sesame Street’s Count von Count. It only lasts a few minutes but will put a smile on your face.

