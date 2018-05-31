Vintage chart shows the evolution in design of everyday objects
By Raymond Loewy, this chart from 1934 shows the shifts in design of the car, telephone, and clock, among other things. I assume someone is already working on updating this one to the present. [via @michaelbierut]
