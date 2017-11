Ukranian band Obiymy Doschu released a new song Razom. “It’s a uplifting and tender song about being afraid of your own hapiness and holding your feelings inside, and that sometimes just a little step in the direction of a loved one will help you find yourself again.” Sounds good to me.

The lead singer is also an engineer at Mapbox, and he made a visualization to accompany a song. Each circle represents a musician, and they size based on the person’s prominence during the song.

Calming.