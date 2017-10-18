Statistical diversity in US newsrooms

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

If a news organization wants to talk about the world in a fair way, it needs points of view from a group of people who are representative of said world. Otherwise, bias comes to play no matter how hard you try. Google Trends looks at the how different groups are represented in major news organizations across the country.

Favorites

How You Will Die

So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

How to Spot Visualization Lies

Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.