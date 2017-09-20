We often visualize migration and people movement as lines that go from point A to point B. While this can be interesting for overall trends, we lose something about the individuals leaving their home and traveling in hopes to find something some better. Federica Fragapane, in collaboration with Alex Piacentini, focuses in on six people leaving point A for point B to tell their stories.
Visual narrative of six asylum seekers
Favorites
Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011
I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …
Divorce and Occupation
Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.