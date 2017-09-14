Tour of Saturn through Cassini, the satellite that crashes on Friday

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: , ,  |  Nathan Yau

About two decades ago, the Cassini satellite headed towards Saturn and has been orbiting the planet for 13 years. The satellite is scheduled to crash into Saturn’s atmosphere on Friday so Nadia Drake and Brian T. Jacobs for National Geographic toured through the satellite’s best finds. This is quite the scroller and feels pretty grand.

No matter how many times it happens, it still blows my mind that satellites are sent into space for decades, reach their destination, and can still send data all the way back to us.

Favorites

How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown

We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Reviving the Statistical Atlas of the United States with New Data

Due to budget cuts, there is no plan for an updated atlas. So I recreated the original 1870 Atlas using today’s publicly available data.

Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.