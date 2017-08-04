Voronoi diagram of people in the park

Posted to Statistical Visualization  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

From Rod Bogart, a Voronoi diagram of people sitting in Bryant Park. It’s a self-optimizing system to maximize sitting space.

