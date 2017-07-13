Look to the data collection

Posted to Statistics  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

Mimi Onuoha on the importance of paying close attention to the data collection process before making data-informed decisions:

The conceptual, practical, and ethical issues surrounding “big data” and data in general begin at the very moment of data collection. Particularly when the data concern people, not enough attention is paid to the realities entangled within that significant moment and spreading out from it.

I try to do some disentangling here, through five theses around data collection — points that are worth remembering, communicating, thinking about, dwelling on, and keeping in mind, if you have anything to do with data on a daily basis (read: all of us) and want to do data responsibly.

Garbage in, garbage out, as they say.

