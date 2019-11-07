Randall Munroe of xkcd on Data Stories

Randall Munroe of xkcd was on the Data Stories podcast. He talks about his work, his process, and communicating complex ideas to a wide audience. It’s amazing how much of his process overlaps with visualizing data.
