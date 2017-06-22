Email Deletion Flowchart

We all get a lot of emails, and there’s a large subset of them that almost instantly end up in the archive or the trash bin. In the past year, this subset seems to have really grown for me. They tend to follow a similar pattern to “submit infographic” probably 90 percent of the time. At this point, the patterns seem so regular that I can archive without ever opening the email. Here’s my deletion process.



Maybe someone can tell the marketers that the age of clipart infographics is done? At least work on their email game? Or are they playing the numbers and this stuff still works?