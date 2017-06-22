Email Deletion Flowchart

Posted to Sketchbook  |  Tags:  |  Nathan Yau

We all get a lot of emails, and there’s a large subset of them that almost instantly end up in the archive or the trash bin. In the past year, this subset seems to have really grown for me. They tend to follow a similar pattern to “submit infographic” probably 90 percent of the time. At this point, the patterns seem so regular that I can archive without ever opening the email. Here’s my deletion process.

Maybe someone can tell the marketers that the age of clipart infographics is done? At least work on their email game? Or are they playing the numbers and this stuff still works?

Favorites

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?

Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores

A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.

Causes of Death

There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.