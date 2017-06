Using Google’s Quick Draw dataset, a collection of 50 million drawings across 345 categories, Mauro Martino looked for visual differences and similarities across countries in how people doodle. The result is his project Forma Fluens.



As you can see above, drawings of an eye, the sun, and a face came out roughly the same. But then there are country-specific things like a power outlet:

Good stuff. [Thanks, Mauro]