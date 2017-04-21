Data distributed as clipart

Government data isn’t always the easiest to use with computers. Maybe it’s in PDF format. Maybe you have to go through a roundabout interface. Maybe you have to manually request files through an email address that may or may not work. However, this file that OpenElections received might take the cake.

It’s a spreadsheet, but the numbers are clipart.

City of Detroit produced a lookup tables for its absentee precincts in 2016. It's in Excel. But wait for it: the values are CLIP ART. pic.twitter.com/pzsPbjvc6j — OpenElections (@openelex) April 17, 2017

Did someone enter clipart manually? Why is it clipart instead of numbers in Excel? Who made this file? So many questions, so little data.