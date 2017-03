Cartographer Daniel Huffman tried out Penrose tiling for binning in maps:

A Penrose tiling is a form of tessellation. It’s fun and unique in that it fills the entire plane, but has no repeats. Wikipedia has more detail about how these things are cool. Mostly, I thought of them because they look interesting and are sort of regular, without being too regular.

He recently came back to the method to look at elevation for the pretty result above.