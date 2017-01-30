Public versus experts, gun control

With this scatterplot, Quoctrung Bui and Margo Sanger-Katz for The Upshot describe where experts and the public agree and disagree on gun control. Basically, whether it’s the best or not, the top right is what policymakers are looking for. Make sure to check out the breakdowns for various groups of people.

