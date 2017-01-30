With this scatterplot, Quoctrung Bui and Margo Sanger-Katz for The Upshot describe where experts and the public agree and disagree on gun control. Basically, whether it’s the best or not, the top right is what policymakers are looking for. Make sure to check out the breakdowns for various groups of people.
Public versus experts, gun control
