Catalog of visualization tools

There are a lot of visualization-related tools out there. Here’s a simple categorized collection of what’s available, with a focus on the free and open source stuff.

This site features a curated selection of data visualization tools meant to bridge the gap between programmers/statisticians and the general public by only highlighting free/freemium, responsive and relatively simple-to-learn technologies for displaying both basic and complex, multivariate datasets. It leans heavily toward open-source software and plugins, rather than enterprise, expensive B.I. solutions.

I found some broken links, and the descriptions need a little editing, but it’s a good place to start.

Also, if you’re just starting out with visualization, you might find all the resources a bit overwhelming. If that’s the case, don’t fret. You don’t have to learn how to use all of them. Let your desired outcomes guide you. Here’s what I use.