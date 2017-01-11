Data with the feels

Posted to Design  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

Data can be fact and analytical. It can help you make objective decisions. Data can also evoke the feels, helping you understand and relate to something that used to be foreign. Lisa Charlotte Rost, currently a Knight-Mozilla OpenNews fellow at NPR, makes the case in this talk.

Favorites

