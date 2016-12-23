Interpolate your data for animation in R

The tweenr package in R, by Thomas Lin Pedersen, helps you interpolate data for easier animated transitions.
tweenr is a small package that makes it easy to interpolate your data between different states, specifying the length of each change, the easing of the transition and how many intermediary steps should be generated. tweenr works particularly well with gganimate but can be used for any case where interpolation of data is needed.
Why I’m just now learning about this, I have no clue. I thought we were friends.