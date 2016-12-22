It’s been quite the year of randomness and things we never would have imagined at any other time before they occurred. So in the spirit of this year, here’s A Christmas Story for you.



I put it in the form of charts, because that’s the only way I know how to communicate. (It’s a problem, I know. I’m working on it. I mean come on, cut me some slack. It’s almost Christmas.)

In any case, as I was saying. Here are some Christmas charts for you. They may or may not be based on movies.

I think we can all agree ’tis the season to be with family and friends rather than Home Alone.

Or maybe you’re not quite there yet. I say just give it time. Maybe take a ride on the Polar Express towards the Miracle on 34th Street. You might see a Grinch or an Elf. Who knows? Keep an eye out for any lengthy Clauses though.

I think all in all, It’s a Wonderful Life.

And if you look, you’ll see that Love Actually is all around.

Merry Christmas.