Getting more news from the TikTok

Pew Research surveyed U.S. adults about news consumption on social media and found a steep increase for TikTok users.

When looking at adult TikTok users specifically, news consumption has also increased sharply in recent years. More than half of TikTok users (55%) now say they regularly get news on the platform, up from 22% in 2020. TikTok is now on par with several other social media sites – including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Truth Social – in the share of its adult users who regularly get news there.

From 22% to 55% is indeed a big jump. I wonder how much of that jump is from TikTok users’ shifting preferences and how much is from a shifting TikTok feed algorithm.