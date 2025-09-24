ChatGPT causing relationship issues

For Futurism, Maggie Harrison Dupré highlights the role of ChatGPT between divorced couples.

“Empathy and validation are important components of any kind of mental health treatment or mental health intervention, but it can’t stop with empathy and validation,” she said. “You can’t just continually tell somebody you know who’s looking for emotional support that their way is the right way, and their worldview is the only correct worldview.”

The “role of a good therapist,” said Lembke, “is to make people recognize their blind spots — the ways in which they’re contributing to the problem, encouraging them to see the other person’s perspective, giving them linguistic tools to de-escalate conflicts with partners and to try to find their way through conflict by using language to communicate more effectively.”