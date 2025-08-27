Scraping the Spotify playlists of public figures

New to me, someone anonymously scraped and published the Spotify playlists of a handful of celebrities and politicians. The project is called the Panama Playlists.

I found the real Spotify accounts of celebrities, politicians, and journalists. Many use their real names. With a little investigating, I could say with near-certainty: yep, this is that person.

I’ve been scraping their playlists for over a year. Some individuals even have a setting enabled that displays their last played song. I scraped this continuously, so I know what songs they played, how many times, and when.

The Panama Papers revealed hidden bank accounts. This reveals hidden tastes.