Will Smith’s AI usage troubles and the fake-ish crowds

Will Smith posted a video showing highlights from his tour, but parts of it look AI-generated. Signs in the crowd are illegible, faces look smudged, and fingers are maybe a little too long. Andy Baio looked into it more closely, showing why the internet thinks the crowds are fake but are probably real and it’s more likely bad AI-assisted editing.



Watch the clip below, and pause on just about any frame with a crowd or a sign.

Now imagine similar tools applied to something with more consequences, and that is where we are at.

I like how Will Smith has become a litmus test, now in more ways than one, for the progress of AI. You will know it’s all over when you see the flawless video of Will Smith eating spaghetti with a thousand other people holding signs that show real and legible sentences.