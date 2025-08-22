Breaking competitive yo-yo

Soloham is a yo-yo style where there are two yo-yos off the string. They can be tossed in the air and thrown in patterns. It kind of looks like juggling with yo-yos. Typically, the style was used in a limited way because of difficulty level and scoring in competition, but in 2019, Hajime Miura used Soloham for his full routine.

Hajime had won the year before, and while the routine was a clear crowd-pleaser, he placed seventh. Shocking.. This explainer video shows why.



As a connoisseur of experts who become the best at what they do in obscure areas of life, this video hits the right notes for me. Plus there are charts sprinkled in there.