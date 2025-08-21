Evaluating the fairness or gerrymandering of district boundaries

PlanScore uses four measures to define partisan gerrymandering, and they’ve made the data available over time.

Most of our federal and state legislators are elected from districts. Every ten years, state governments redraw district boundaries in a process known as redistricting. PlanScore promotes fairness in the redistricting process. We make it easy for policymakers and advocates to score new district maps and assess whether they’re fair or gerrymandered. We also provide access to the most comprehensive historical dataset of partisan gerrymandering ever assembled.

I think this could be the year that more people learn what gerrymandering is. Only a few thousand more AI-generated memes to go.