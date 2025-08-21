Deceiving seniors for political fundraising, like a Nigerian prince

Adam Bonica analyzed the age of donors across different groups and politicians. For standard donations, ages tend towards middle age and older with some in between. On the other hand, spamming PACs use the a Nigerian prince strategy.

This is an important question because the answer informs our understanding of the problem at hand and what solutions are viable. Are the donors to these spam PACs just like any other political donors, or are they systematically different? I calculated the age of donors giving to these spam PACs, and the figure below compares their age distribution with that of ActBlue donors who gave directly to presidential campaigns.

What the data reveals is troubling: these spam PACs are part of a system engineered to target and extract money from seniors.