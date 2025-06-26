Matching potential partners based on browser history

Ideally, your romantic partner for life has similar interests, hopes, dreams, and browsing behavior. At least that’s the premise of browser.dating, an actual service that you can sign up for.

Browser.dating is a project by Dries Depoorter that explores digital connections through browsing patterns. We all leave unique digital footprints as we navigate the web. This project aims to find meaningful connections between people based on their browsing habits, creating a new kind of dating experience. With strong privacy measures in place, browser.dating analyzes your browsing history and matches you with users who have similar digital behaviors.

Years ago, I often wondered about how we could use digital fingerprints in various ways to understand ourselves, but it never occurred to me think about coupling them.

I’m looking forward to hearing about people who met through the tabs that they had opened, or even better, those who shared a common bond in FlowingData.