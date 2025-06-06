Magnus Carlsen chess match against the wisdom of crowds ends in a draw

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen played against 143,000 people in a single game. The crowd voted on each move, and it eventually ended in a draw.

Carlsen, 34, became the world’s top-ranked player in 2010 at 19 and has won five World Championships. He achieved the highest-ever chess rating of 2882 in 2014 and has remained the undisputed world No. 1 for more than a decade. “Overall, ‘the world’ has played very, very sound chess from the start. Maybe not going for most enterprising options, but kind of keeping it more in vein with normal chess — which isn’t always the best strategy, but it worked out well this time,” Carlsen said in a statement Friday as Monday’s draw seemed imminent.

I hadn’t thought about the wisdom of crowds in a while. Over the years, it’s felt like the crowds have gotten a little less wisdom-y, but maybe it’s a good time to revisit. Use our powers for good.