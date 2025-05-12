National weather forecasting in jeopardy

For CNN, Andrew Freedman reports:
Of the hundreds of vacancies, the 30 open meteorologist-in-charge roles are particularly worrying, current and former NWS meteorologists told CNN.
Meteorologists-in-charge serve as the captain of a team of forecasters and other specialized staff members. Their decades of experience often comes into play during high-impact weather situations, an active-duty NWS meteorologist told CNN. They also requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.
In addition to headless offices, fewer weather balloons are launching, less data is collected, and the forecasts become less accurate. Not ideal.