What if you were on a roadtrip and every ten seconds a large group of people decided which way to turn? Internet Roadtrip by Neal Agarwal will show the way.

A street view shows where you are, and a map at the bottom shows where you’ve been. The steering wheel is used to vote on going straight or turning. You can also vote to change the radio station.

I always enjoy Agarwal’s combo of imagination, fun, and technical know-how. The trip appears to be headed out of Boston as of this writing.