Distorting geography to show train travels

February 7, 2019

Jan Willem Tulp visualized train travel times using distance and color as an indicator. His reasoning:

When a train starts running from one station to the next station, conceptually, these two stations will temporarily be closer to each other. And that is exactly what this visualization shows: whenever a train moves to the next station — and only for as long as a train is moving — the origin station moves towards the destination station.

Be sure to watch the animation run with organic-looking behaviors.