Charting no-look passes by Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been showing up in highlight reels for his no-look passes. For the Ringer, Michael Pina breaks it down as a proxy for basketball IQ.

According to Sportradar, this season, Jokic recorded 143 potential assists and 89 actual assists when his line of sight was at least 40 degrees different from the path of his pass (both marks rank in the top 10 in the league). They come from myriad locations, flung to outside shooters, weakside cutters, and airborne lob threats.

Sportradar tracks the location of a player’s ears and nose to approximate line of sight. They track everything now. How long before we know energy, hydration, stamina, and court awareness in real-time offered by an NBA League Pass premium-data-plus-pro-super-duper plan?