Visualized plans to reduce homelessness

With Streets to Stability, Crankstart illustrates a plan to reduce homelessness in San Francisco:

This report outlines 12 specific recommendations to improve the way people enter the system, the services they receive, and the overall management and support required to help them. If implemented, these changes would allow San Francisco to better support those at risk of losing their accommodations or living on the streets.

Everyone deserves lasting stability, particularly those who have historically faced barriers due to racial inequities and economic marginalization. Making this happen will require clear delineation of the responsibilities of government and service providers, with fewer hurdles and black holes. By embracing a clear, results-driven approach, inefficiencies can be reduced, and progress can be made.