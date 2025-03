Tariff announcements seem to waver in tone and finality depending on the day. It’s hard to keep track of what might happen and what is actually happening. For the Washington Post, Alyssa Fowers, Leslie Shapiro, and Amaya Verde provide a scrolling timeline to show where we’ve been and where things are at.

The icons, with tariff percentages attached, move between four stages: proposed, delayed, enacted, and dropped. There seems to be a lot of switching.