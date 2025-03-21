Classic arcade game powered by Wikipedia edits

What if the game Asteroids used Wikipedia edits to drive the volume and size of the objects hurling towards your ship? Kevin Payravi makes your dreams into reality with WikiAsteroids:

I recently launched WikiAsteroids (asteroids.wiki), a browser game that takes the classic arcade space shooter concept and adds a Wikipedia twist: each time someone makes an edit on Wikipedia, a new asteroid spawns. The size of the asteroid corresponds to the size of the edit. Blue asteroids represent edits with a net increase in content, while red ones indicate a net decrease. A new article creation spawns an extra life, and new user registrations spawn one of several possible power-ups (such as a shield, faster shooting, or slow-motion).