Instead of lying with data, just delete it altogether

Amanda Shendruk and Catherine Rampell, for Washington Post Opinion, highlight the current strategies of removing data from public view so there’s no baseline to compare against.

Curating reality is an age-old political game. Politicians spin facts, cherry-pick and create “truth” through repetition. Statistical sleight of hand has long been part of that tool kit, as has burying inconvenient numbers. (In 1994, for instance, U.S. lawmakers blocked federal data collection on “green” gross domestic product.) But Trump’s statistical purges have been faster and more sweeping — picking off not just select factoids but entire troves of public information.

The deletions self-contradict when the same groups are also saying that “data does not lie” in reference to spending cuts and takedowns. Why delete all the truth about how the United States functions, how we live, and where we are headed?