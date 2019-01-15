Amanda Cox promoted to New York Times data editor

Amanda Cox is the new data editor for The New York Times:

As data editor, Amanda will continue to provide direction for The Upshot, and she’ll add the expertise from Computer-Assisted Reporting journalists in New York and software developers here and in the Washington bureau. She’ll serve as the top adviser to the executive editor and managing editor on statistical questions like polling methodologies and election forecasting, and she’ll participate in conversations with desks as they discuss data-oriented reporting that may aid our economics, technology and investigative coverage.

In her time here, Amanda has helped bring together some of our best explanatory and statistical reporting efforts with our smartest visualization experts, and now she’ll do that on a bigger stage.