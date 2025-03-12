Fewer honking complaints after congestion pricing

This might come as a surprise to some, but since congestion pricing in Manhattan began, the number of complaints about honking declined. For The City, Jose Martinez and Mia Hollie looked at the 311 service data:

“One more reason to love congestion relief — less honking,” Juliette Michaelson, the MTA’s deputy chief of policy and external relations, said in a statement to THE CITY. “Turns out it is, in fact, possible to make Manhattan a little more peaceful.” In addition, between Jan. 5 and March 4, the two Department of Environmental Protection noise cameras south of 60th Street didn’t issue a single horn-honking summons, according to numbers provided by the city agency. In contrast, those two cameras issued 27 summonses for excessive horn blowing during the same time period last year.

311 service data can be found here.