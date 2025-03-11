From Pew Research, this political typology quiz is from four years ago but is as relevant as it was then. Answer a handful of questions and see where you fall in the spectrum of nine groups. As the split between Democrat and Republican in the U.S. grows wider, maybe that means it gets easier to see the differences and similarities in the space between.
On the methodology to define the groups:
The typology groups are created with a statistical procedure that uses respondents’ scores on all 27 items to sort them into relatively homogeneous groups. The specific statistical technique used to calculate group membership is weighted clustering around medoids (using the WeightedCluster package version 1.4-1 in R version 4.1.1). The items selected for inclusion in the clustering were chosen based on extensive testing to find the model that fit the data best and produced groups that were substantively meaningful. Most prior Pew Research Center typologies used a closely related method, cluster analysis via the k-means algorithm, to identify groups.