Access FiveThirtyEight resources while they’re still around

Last week, Disney laid off FiveThirtyEight employees and announced the site would cease operations. However, I did not realize that the end for the site and archives was also coming quickly. Links to past FiveThirtyEight projects loaded a usable and readable archive. Now you just get redirected to an outdated ABC News politics page.

That’s a lot of solid work that just poofed out of existence.

For now, the FiveThirtyEight GitHub page is still up. While it hasn’t been updated in a few years since the restructuring, the datasets in particular might be useful to download for teaching purposes (or a dumb chart about candy), while they’re still online.