It appears that gray and neutral tones on houses are a sign of gentrification in cities. To demonstrate, for the Washington Post, Marissa Lang and John Harden analyzed D.C. house images from Google Street View for color usage. Tim Meko visualized the main colors:

Take this as you like. I live in an area with all neutral colors, and the HOA would have a hissy fit for anything otherwise, but I like my neighborhood. Mainly, I am into Meko’s paint swatch aesthetic to match the topic.