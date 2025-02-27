Wikipedia as a walkable, virtual museum

Imagine everything on Wikipedia in an infinite museum of galleries. That’s what Maya Claire did, and you can walk through the museum via your desktop computer or in virtual reality.



The museum is greatly inspired by educational videos that I watched as a kid, and the liminal spaces produced by early CGI. I want to recapture the promise that the internet can be a place of endless learning and exploration. I hope you enjoy your time exploring the Museum of All Things!

Claire used the Godot game engine to make MoAT and Blender to model objects. The codebase is available on GitHub. You can download the museum to your desktop for major operating systems.

Naturally, I went to the data visualization exhibit:

It’s fun. You start in a lobby and can interact with a search console. After you find what you’re looking for, a hallway opens up in a magical portal sort of way and you can walk around.

I would’ve stayed longer, but the fan on my old-ish Mac was whirring. I’m curious what the VR experience is like.